White Hat Studios partners with bet365 in Pennsylvania

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has signed a partnership with bet365 in Pennsylvania. bet365 launched its sports betting and casino services in the state on July 22.

Daniel Lechner, SVP of sales and marketing at White Hat Studios, said: “We’re excited to partner with bet365 and integrate our award-winning range of games into their online casino offering in Pennsylvania. The operator’s prominent market position makes it a key player in the US market, and we are confident that bet365’s impressive customer base will enjoy the immersive and innovative qualities of our portfolio.”

A bet365 spokesperson added: “Supplying our players with the most entertaining sportsbook and online casino offering is integral to our continued long-term growth strategy in the US and partnering with the house of brands provider will help us succeed in accomplishing these goals.”

The new betting platforms are accessible at pa.bet365.com for sports betting and casino.pa.bet365.com for casino games. Pennsylvania is the 11th state for bet365 after Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.