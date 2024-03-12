White Hat Studios launches in Rhode Island

White Hat Studios has launched in partnership with Bally Casino.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has launched in Rhode Island in partnership with Bally Casino. Its content offering includes titles such as The Goonies and Ted Cash Lock, alongside its USP Jackpot Royale, with 30 games.

Andy Whitworth, CEO at White Hat Studios, said: “Entering our seventh regulated state in the US market is another incredible milestone for us at White Hat Studios and a showcase of our team’s sheer dedication to achieving our company-wide goals of becoming a leading supplier in the region. So far, our games have been embraced and enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of players in the US, with our partner operators noting impressive engagement rates. We’re confident that our entry into Rhode Island will help continue our upward trajectory.”

Craig Eaton, president of Rhode Island operations at Bally’s, added: “White Hat Studios has become one of the most prominent providers in North America, and for good reason. Their dynamic, exciting slots – some of the most consistent top-performers in the market – are sure to thrill Bally’s customers. We look forward to a successful partnership, and we’re anticipating that our players will embrace their multi-faceted content offering.”

Rhode Island launches regulated igaming

Last week, Bally’s Corporation announced the launch of regulated online casino in Rhode Island. It’s the only operator in the market, which has become the seventh US jurisdiction to regulate igaming after New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

A bill to legalise online casino in Rhode Island became law in June after being signed by governor Daniel McKee. Bally’s has exclusive rights to operate via its Twin River and Twin River-Tiverton properties with IGT as its vendor. Players will have to be located within the state of Rhode Island. The public launch follows a four-day technical trial.