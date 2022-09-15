West Virginia sports betting and igaming markets grow in August

West Virginia sportsbooks saw an August handle of $33.9m, up 51.9 per cent year-on-year.

West Virginia saw a sports betting handle of $33.9m and $327.6m in online casino handle.

US.- Both the West Virginia online gaming market and sports betting market had significant rises in both revenue and handle for August compared to July according to the figures released by the West Virginia Lottery.

The igaming handle showed a 18.2 per cent rise compared to the previous month. The handle was $327.6m, up from nearly $277.3. for July. Revenue in August for West Virginia was $10.7m representing a 27.1 per cent increase from the $8.5m in the July revenue report.

Some of the most popular West Virginia online casino platforms include Caesars Casino Online, BetMGM Casino Online, FanDuel Casino Online, and DraftKings Casino Online.

West Virginia sportsbooks saw an August handle of $33.9m, up 35.7 per cent from about $25m in July. The year-over-year increase was even bigger, growing 51.9 per cent from the $22.35m from August 2021.

The August mobile sports betting handle was just over $28m, a 33.5 per cent boost from July ($21m) and peaked 69 per cent from August 2021’s $16.6m.

Revenue from sports wagering rose even more sharply, a 54 per cent increase from July’s $2.6m to August’s $4m. That figure more than doubled the nearly $2m in revenue from August 2021.

The state share of taxes, which comes to 8.5 per cent of revenue, was $342,536 in August.

West Virginia Lottery full-year sales reached $1.27bn

Last July, the West Virginia Lottery reported sales of $1.27bn for the last fiscal year, an 8 per cent increase year-on-year. Lottery director John Myers told commission members the figure was the highest in at least the last five years.

Racetrack Video Lottery gross terminal revenues totalled $474.8m, up 17 per cent year-on-year. Limited Video Lottery revenue was up 2 per cent year-on-year to $4909m. Gross terminal revenue for the Greenbrier totalled $5.2m.

Gaming revenue from online and instant (traditional) games declined over the past year. Lottery officials said instant gaming performed better in the 2021 fiscal year due to customers receiving stimulus payments and unemployment benefits related to the Covid-19 pandemic.