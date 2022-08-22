Leadstar secures igaming licence in West Virginia

The West Virginia Lottery has granted a licence so the firm can promote legal online casino operators

US.- The affiliate and media business Leadstar Media has secured a licence from the West Virginia Lottery to promote legal online casino brands in the US state. The firm will be able to promote legal online casino operators in the state, including any brands that secure approval in the future.

The licence covers all forms of legal online gambling in West Virginia. Leadstar is already licensed in 14 other US jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Virginia. In May, the West Virginia Lottery approved the firm to promote sports betting betting sites in the state.

Leadstar chief executive Eskil Kvarnström said: “We are pleased to announce yet another state where we are now fully licensed to operate our full vertical of igaming supplier products, all of which strictly adhere to the laws and regulations set by the governing bodies in each state they operate in.

“Obtaining our full igaming supplier licence in West Virginia is yet another major stepping-stone for us in our journey of becoming the best igaming affiliate in every regulated US state. Although we are a company that successfully operates in different geographical markets all around the globe, we are admittedly most excited about the potential success and challenges that come with the US igaming industry.”

West Virginia Lottery full-year sales reach US$1.27bn

The West Virginia Lottery has reported sales of US$1.27bn for the last fiscal year, an 8 per cent increase year-on-year. Lottery director John Myers told commission members the figure was the highest in at least the last five years.

He said: “We are just higher than (FY 19). We had several years of declining revenues as a result of competition coming into surrounding states and that drove the Racetrack Video Lottery revenues down over that period of time but since we’ve bottomed out we’ve started to go the other way.”