Welcome to renewed MEGAPARTNERS house of gambling

MEGAPARTNERS, a direct advertiser and product-oriented IT company in the iGaming industry, has announced the launch of its repositioning and redesigned identity. The new vision includes a new mission and goals, a new slogan, a leaner and present-day logo, and a more functional and modernized website.

With repositioning, MEGAPARTNERS aims to display its strengths in every element of its identity. HOUSE OF GAMBLING slogan reflects the company’s commitment to providing top-notch online gambling services to its customers. In addition, we guarantee the stability and reliability of all processes for our players and affiliates. This is a powerful way to convey our professionalism to partners and give them the information they need to contact us.

Anton Petrov, CEO at MEGAPARTNERS: «The main objective of the repositioning was focusing on the product and its development, as well as making it fit the needs of our partners and players, whose satisfaction has become our compass, are our direct support in this matter. At the moment we have three brands in live — Megaslot.com, Unislots.com and Megaslot.io. We are expecting to launch 3 more brands under the Curacao license in two months (incl. crypto)!»

The leading brand elements are casino-style icons, each reflecting our main goals: win-win cooperation, product orientation, leadership, globality, high-quality service, and 24/7 support!

The redesigned identity is now live on MEGAPARTNERS’ website, offering a fresh, contemporary look and a seamless user experience. We added sections with an updated brand guide and careers. Our site has become more user-friendly, clearer and more useful for doing business.

MEGAPARTNERS is a direct advertiser and product-oriented IT company that provides online gambling, sports betting, and crypto projects. It offers a range of tools and services to help online businesses grow and succeed. We are looking for traffic for our iGaming brands, and an ever-expanding audience increases ROI. All brands included in MEGAPARTNERS have legal permission to conduct online gambling based on Curacao and MGA licenses.

For more information, please visit megapartners.io.