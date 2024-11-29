Weekend Conversation Corner – November, 29

Welcome to the newest installment of the Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, where we delve into the key headlines of the week that have captured global interest. As we break down the whirlwind of events into a concise summary, we will discuss the significant stories that have shaped the narrative, impacted policies, and sparked conversations. Join us as we cut through the chatter and provide a brief overview of the week’s crucial developments, keeping you informed on what truly counts in today’s fast-paced world. Stay informed, stay motivated, and keep gaming. Have a fantastic weekend ahead!

Fernando Saffores – Founder and CEO at Focus Gaming News

The British Gambling Commission announced that Marcus Boyle will step down as chairman on January 31, 2025, after over three years in the position. During his tenure, major reforms were implemented as part of ongoing updates to UK gambling legislation. Boyle succeeded Bill Moyes in August 2021 amidst an investigation into the collapse of Football Index. Under his leadership, the regulator awarded the UK National Lottery license to Allwyn and developed plans for new data uses and financial risk checks for online gambling. Boyle, a former Deloitte executive, also served as chairman of the British American Drama Academy and trustee of the Serpentine Gallery. Recent developments include the introduction of a mandatory levy on gambling operators from April 2025 and stake limits on online casino slots starting next month. Minister for gambling Baroness Twycross praised Boyle’s work and commitment to public service.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that aimed to speed up the timeline for casino license bidding. The bill would have required bidders to submit proposals in August, even without all necessary approvals. Hochul’s decision to veto the bill was based on concerns that it could unfairly impact certain bidders. The state Gaming Commission is still expected to approve up to three downstate casino licenses by the end of 2025.

The UK government has announced a statutory levy on gambling revenue to fund research, education, and treatment of gambling harms, set to begin in April 2025. Online slot stake limits will also be implemented in December. The levy will be 1.1% of gross gambling yield for online operators, with different rates for other sectors. The goal is to collect £100m, replacing voluntary donations. Funds will go to the NHS, prevention, and research. The NHS will now oversee treatment services, with GambleAware partnering for the National Gambling Support Network. There is a debate between GambleAware and the Office for Health Improvement for levy funds. The Betting and Gaming Council supports the levy, but some smaller operators express concerns about affordability.

An all-party group at the Stormont Assembly is urging the UK DCMS to extend British rules on gambling advertising to Northern Ireland. The group, chaired by Philip McGuigan and deputy chaired by Robbie Butler, highlights the outdated gambling legislation in Northern Ireland, making it vulnerable to gambling-related harm. They have written to DCMS Secretary of State Lisa Nandy, calling for immediate action to limit gambling advertising during major sports events and protect children and vulnerable individuals. Despite updates to the 1985 legislation, online gambling remains unaddressed, prompting calls for reforms similar to those in Ireland. The DCMS is expected to respond to the group’s letter, which includes 57 proposals for a new Gambling Bill.

The French government has approved a rise in gambling tax rates, affecting various sectors including lottery, sports betting, online gambling, and casinos. The tax hike aims to raise €500m, but has faced criticism from industry bodies for potentially reducing market profitability and impacting sports federations financially. Meanwhile, the government has announced a six-month consultation on regulating online casino gambling in France, initially planned for 2025 but delayed due to backlash from local authorities and land-based operators. Budget minister Laurent Saint-Martin held a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the consultation process, which will assess whether regulation is necessary and what form it should take, with three working groups established to evaluate the issue.

Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies has approved a federal ban on online gambling and sports betting advertising, overriding provincial regulations. The bill aims to prevent cyber gambling addiction in children by banning ads on all platforms and sponsorship with sports. Only gambling halls and authorised sales points can advertise, with warnings about the harms of compulsive gambling. The ban would impact sponsorship deals with sports teams like Boca Juniors and River Plate. The Senate will address implementation details and feedback from Civic Committees. Opposition parties support the bill, while the ruling coalition wanted to exclude sponsorship deals. Provinces like Buenos Aires City have suspended gambling licenses due to concerns about minors, with proposals for biometric identification and limited advertising to reduce underage gambling.

Kick, a streaming platform, is updating its policies on gambling content to restrict featured sites starting from February 1. The platform will only allow approved gambling sites to be streamed to prevent harmful and exploitative content. This change aims to limit exposure to minors and prevent promotion of sites without identity verification. Kick has prominent gambling streamers like Adin Ross and xQc, but has faced criticism for exposing young viewers to gambling content. Twitch has also faced similar issues and recently banned streamers from showcasing unlicensed gambling sites. Ofcom has praised Twitch for improving the accuracy of labeling mature content, including gambling streams. Streamers on Twitch must now use content classification labels to indicate mature themes, with a noticeable improvement in labeling accuracy for gambling streams.