Marcus Boyle to step down as British Gambling Commission chair

Boyle has been chair of the Gambling Commission since August 2021.

UK.- The British Gambling Commission has announced that Marcus Boyle will step down from his role as chairman on January 31 2025. His departure will mark the end of a stint of over three years in the position, which has seen major reforms as part of an ongoing update of gambling legislation and regulation in the UK.

Boyle succeeded Bill Moyes in the position in August 2021 after an investigation began into the collapse of Football Index. His tenure saw the regulator award the UK National Lottery licence to a new operator, Allwyn, and draw up plans for new uses of data and a pilot of financial risk checks for online gambling.

Boyle previously served as a board member, chief strategy officer and chief operating officer at the professional services network Deloitte. He was also known as chairman of the British American Drama Academy and a trustee of the Serpentine Gallery.

Marcus Boyle

The latest developments in the British gambling space came this week when the Department for Culture, Media and Sport confirmed plans to introduce a mandatory levy on gambling operators from April 2025 to fund research, education and treatment. Meanwhile, stake limits will be imposed on online casino slots from next month. These have been set at £5 for over 21s and £2 for players aged 18 to 21.

Minister for gambling Baroness Twycross said of Moyle’s departure: “The past three years have been very significant for the Commission, as it takes forward measures set out in the Gambling Act Review and begins the process of the fourth National Lottery licence. I am grateful for Marcus’s hard work and commitment to the Gambling Commission and public service during his tenure, and I wish him the best for his future endeavours.”