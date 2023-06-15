WeAreTechnology Group and BelloaTechnologies unite to unveil WeAreGame

With this strategic partnership, WeAreGame empowers customers with flexible and tailored solutions.

Press release.- WeAreTechnology Group and BelloaTechnologies are delighted to announce the launch of a new brand offering outstanding global content solutions, software, and managed services – WeAreGame.

WeAreTechnology Group specialises in seamless market entry and expansion for operators in emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and Africa. Operators can launch their brand or integrate standalone products quickly and effortlessly with their comprehensive turnkey solutions, including casino, sports, fantasy, lottery, and poker.

BelloaTechnologies has over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, offering exceptional sportsbook platform solutions. Their state-of-the-art offerings power leading sports brands in Latin America, with a rapidly expanding client base in Brazil.

With this collaboration, WeAreGame brings together the unique strengths of both teams, enabling the creation of supercharged and responsive iGaming solutions. Additionally, it introduces a dynamic iGaming platform branded as WeAre Platform, which empowers numerous leading names in the industry, including the prestigious Brazilian operator Pixbet.

The combined expertise accelerates the development of premium content, enhanced services and scalable solutions, setting a new benchmark for speed and innovation in the industry.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WeAreTechnology Group, stated: “WeAreGame is well-positioned to lead the industry with our powerful and creative iGaming solutions. Our collective team has the knowledge, experience and skill to meet the evolving needs of our global clients and take WeAreGame to the forefront of the iGaming industry.”

O.Gunes Cizmeci, CEO of BelloaTechnologies, commented: “Together, BelloaTechnologies and WeAreTechnology Group redefine industry standards and deliver innovative and exceptional iGaming experiences. The collaboration showcases our commitment to providing unique and dynamic iGaming creations.”

With this strategic partnership, WeAreGame empowers customers with flexible and tailored solutions to propel their business to the leading edge of the industry.

