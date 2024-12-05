Washington’s Tulalip Resort Casino reopens high-limit slots room

The opening is part of an expansion and renovation project that will be completed next year.

US.- Tulalip Resort Casino’s ongoing expansion has seen the re-opening of its 4,000 square-foot High-Limit Slots Room with 73 machines with 22 themes, new titles and a new bar with five bar-top slots. The Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill Restaurant has been upgraded and work will be completed on the Blackfish Bar and the Journeys East To-Go counter by the end of 2024.

The full 70,250-square-foot expansion is expected to complete in late 2025, with more renovation work to last until late 2026.

“The upgraded High-Limit Slots Room is representative of our team-wide focus to provide guests with gaming variety and player-friendly comforts,” said Marci Fryberg, president and COO of Tulalip Gaming Organization. “The major renovation and expansion project is reflective of our ongoing commitment to remain the region’s favourite destination as a premier gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping experience in Washington state.”