Washington’s Point Casino selects Passport Technology platform

US.- The Point Casino & Hotel, in Washington State, has signed a partnership with Passport Technology. The venue has selected the firm’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks.

Sam Cocharo, VP of operations and general manager of Point Casino, said: “The system looks great, and we are excited to introduce Lush loyalty to our players. The offers we can provide are exciting and fun, and our players are going to love this new addition to our lineup.”

Diallo Gordon, principal of digital wallet, loyalty & innovation for Passport, added: “The Point Casino is the right partner for Passport to enter Washington state, in line with our strategic growth strategy. The Point is a solid operator within a unique and competitive space. Lush will serve as a growth conduit for The Point to acquire, retain and grow its impressive customer base with a broad suite of loyalty tools aimed at customer lifetime value, self-service efficiency, and guest satisfaction.”

John Steely, COO of Passport, commented: “For years, Passport has long provided traditional cash access, cage automation, and floor efficiency to the Washington market with a heavy emphasis on product and service. Passport’s ability to further serve the Washington market with Lush is an opportunity to spoil our customers, present and future, with loyalty solutions that bring our service offering full circle within the resort.”

Two Washington casinos open retail sportsbooks

Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Creek Casino in Seattle, Washington, have opened retail sportsbooks under exclusive market-access partnerships between DraftKings and the Tulalip Tribes of Washington.

Opening events featured Seattle Mariners great and Baseball Hall of Fame member Randy Johnson at Tulalip Resort Casino, and Seattle Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Steve Largent at Quil Ceda Creek Casino.