Washington DC sports betting handle climbs in March

Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $18.1m last month.

US.- The sports betting handle in Washington DC was $18.1m in March. That’s 19.1 per cent higher than in March 2022 ($15.2m) and 43.7 per cent higher than February of this year ($12.6m)

Gross gaming revenue was $2.3m, up 64.3 per cent from March last year ($1.4m) and 91.7 per cent from February ($1.2m). Caesars Entertainment led the market with $912,090 in revenue from $6.5m in wagers. Gambet, which is operated by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, followed with revenue of $860,922 and a $6.5m handle. BetMGM made $296,738 in revenue from $2.1m in bets.

Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel, which runs a retail sportsbook at Audi Field took revenue of $157,505 off $949,055 in wagers. Grand Central Bar, partnered with Elys Game Technology, reported $38,343 from $395,684 in bets, Cloakbook, a joint venture between Cloakroom DC and Elys, reported $10,093 in revenue and a $27,827 handle.