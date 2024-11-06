WarHorse Casino Lincoln unveils expanded gaming floor

Table games and more slots were added to the WarHorse Lincoln gaming facility in Nebraska.

US.- WarHorse Casino Lincoln in Nebraska unveiled its phase-two expansion in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday. The expansion includes more gaming stations and table games along with additional restaurant seating and horse race simulcasting.

The facility doubled in size with nearly 900 different slots, 10 tables and kiosks added. The casino is planning a third phase, which adds a hotel, an entertainment centre, and an upgraded racetrack.

Gaming revenue in September

Nebraska’s gaming facilities in Lincoln, Fonner Park, Omaha and Columbus generated $3.1m in tax revenue on combined gross revenue of $15.8m in September. According to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, WarHorse Casino permanent casino in Omaha brought in $6.2m in gross gaming revenue and paid $1.2m in gaming taxes. WarHorse Casino in Lincoln reported $4.5m in gaming revenue, while Grand Island reported $3.1m, and Harrah’s Columbus NE Racing & Casino, operated by Caesars Entertainment, $1.9m.

