WarHorse casino in Omaha to open on August 6

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has greenlit the opening.

US.- The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has voted unanimously to set the opening date for the new WarHorse Casino in Omaha. The gaming facility will open its doors on August 6 and will operate 24 hours a day.

WarHorse CEO Lance Morgan said the vote was “a pretty seminal moment for the gaming industry in Nebraska, for sure, and for the Winnebago Tribe.”

“In some ways, I’ve been working on this for about 30 years,” said Morgan, who is also CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. “It’s almost hard to believe. A little surreal. But I can’t wait to actually see it open. And then, like anything else, we’ll just get to the next phase and the next phase and keep it growing.”

The $500m casino will open with 925 gaming positions, table games and a Sweetwater Cafe. A second phase is expected to open next spring, with more than 400 additional positions, a smoking area and additional dining options. WarHorse already offers a sportsbook and simulcast horse racing in a temporary facility at the Omaha site. Both will be moved to the new casino.

In May, Harrah’s Columbus Racing & Casino, opened its doors. It’s Caesars Entertainment’s permanent location in Nebraska, and the first permanent casino in the state. The first day saw a ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways of commemorative shirts.

Meanwhile, Grand Island’s permanent venue is under construction. It will have a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games plus a sportsbook. It’s expected to open in 2025. The permanent WarHorse Casino in southwest Lincoln will include a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks and simulcast and live racing.