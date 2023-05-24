VSiN and Binnie Media launch sports betting radio in New Hampshire

The radio station will offer sports betting programming 24/7 with news and analysis.

US.- Sports betting network VSiN and New England-owned media company Binnie Media are launching a new 24/7 sports betting radio format in New Hampshire. The station will offer sports betting news and analysis from industry experts, and bookmakers.

VSiN Radio 106.3-FM HD-2 will deliver sports betting programming 24/7, 365 days a year to more than 1.5 million people. VSiN programming is available on more than 300 stations in 46 US states.

Brian Musburger, founder and CEO at VSiN, said: “We’re thrilled to team up with Binnie Media to deliver the real-time news and insights New Englanders need to inform their wagering decisions. New Hampshire was one of the first states to embrace legal sports betting and, with Massachusetts recently legalizing, there has never been more interest in the informative and educational sports betting programming VSiN delivers every day.

“We are excited to bring our team of betting experts to Binnie Media’s passionate sports audience, especially in Massachusetts, the home state of VSiN’s parent company, DraftKings.”

Heath Cole, VP of programming at Binnie Media, added: “Sports betting is quickly becoming part of the daily conversation. As we evaluated the options in this space, we landed on VSiN. Their programming is best-in-class and the support from the VSiN team goes well beyond the content we air on the station.

“From the short-form Action Updates to the digital content the VSiN team creates for our listeners, we think this content is, by far, the best in the space. We’re very excited about the opportunity to bring this programming to our listeners.”

In 2022, VSiN joined AGA’s Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign, which it launched in 2019. VSiN will activate the campaign through on-air service announcements on digital channels, regional sports networks, and national and local radio.