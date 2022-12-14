VSiN joins AGA “Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly” campign

The sports betting network has become the latest broadcaster to join the American Gaming Association’s public service campaign.

US.- Sports betting network VSiN has become the latest broadcaster to join the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign, which it launched in 2019. VSiN will activate the campaign through on-air service announcements on digital channels, regional sports networks, and national and local radio.

VSiN’s general manager Len Mead said: “As the first sports media company dedicated to providing sports betting news and analysis, we believe that consumer education is core to VSiN’s strategy. We hope that partnering with AGA’s Have A Game Plan campaign will further this commitment with dedicated responsible gaming messages.”

AGA’s vice president strategic communications and responsibility, Cait DeBaun, added: “VSiN pioneered sports betting media and is a go-to source for new and experienced sports bettors alike. Meeting consumers where they are is critical to consumer education and we’re excited for Have A Game Plan to reach VSiN’s highly engaged audience.”

AGA established the Have A Game Plan to teach consumers the fundamentals of responsible sports betting. The initiative focuses on four key tenets that include setting a budget and sticking to it, keeping betting social, knowing the odds, and playing with trusted, regulated operators.