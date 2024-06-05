Vivo Gaming announces strategic partnership with Sweepium 

This deal aims to “revolutionize the sweepstakes industry with premium live casino content.”

Press release.- In a significant move set to redefine the boundaries of the sweepstakes industry, Vivo Gaming, a provider of live dealer games for online casinos, has announced a new strategic partnership with Sweepium, a burgeoning force in the sweepstakes market. This collaboration is poised to infuse the world of sweepstakes with cutting-edge, high-quality live casino content, marking a notable evolution in how sweepstakes are perceived and engaged globally.

Vivo Gaming, known for its dynamic and immersive live dealer solutions, brings to the table its expertise in creating real-time, engaging casino experiences that are as close to being on the casino floor as possible, without ever leaving home. The integration of such high-calibre live casino offerings into the sweepstakes format by Sweepium is expected to attract a broader audience, appealing not only to traditional casino game enthusiasts but also to a new segment of sweepstakes players.

Daniel Healy Mitton, CBDO & co-founder of Sweepium, shared his vision for the partnership: “Partnering with Vivo Gaming is a game-changer for Sweepium. Their expertise in live dealer platforms allows us to pioneer a unique blend of sweepstakes and live casino experiences. Our goal is to transform the sweepstakes market by introducing high-quality, engaging live gaming that appeals to both existing and new audiences.”

Adding her perspective, Adriana Nitu from Vivo Gaming highlighted the strategic fit of the partnership: “Vivo Gaming is thrilled to collaborate with Sweepium, a company that is as dedicated to innovation and quality as we are. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the live casino and sweepstakes realms, aiming to provide an unmatched gaming experience that aligns with the evolving demands of players around the world.”

Testimonials from both companies underline the mutual excitement and the shared vision for this partnership. Executives from Vivo Gaming have remarked on the synergy between the two companies’ goals and how this alliance fits perfectly with Vivo’s mission to innovate and lead in the live casino sector.

As the partnership unfolds, the focus will be on leveraging Vivo Gaming’s technological prowess and Sweepium’s innovative approach to sweepstakes to create a seamless and enriched user experience. The aim is to set a new standard in the industry, one where the thrill of live casino gaming and the accessibility of sweepstakes meet.

This partnership not only signifies a growth trajectory for both Vivo Gaming and Sweepium but also lights the way forward for the evolution of the gaming and sweepstakes industries. With plans already underway, the gaming community can expect to see the rollout of these new offerings shortly, promising to bring more excitement, more engagement, and more winnings to players across the globe.