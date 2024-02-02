Vitor Francisco: “The priority for FBMDS is to keep offering innovative and customized online casino games”

Vitor Francisco gears up for ICE London, highlighting what he expects to be the key areas of interest for online casinos this year.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Vitor Francisco, director at FBMDS, provides insights into the upcoming ICE London event and the anticipated trends in the online casino industry.

What do you think will be the big topics for online casinos at ICE London this year?

This edition of ICE London will, for sure, cover regular topics in the igaming scene, such as technology, regulation, the potential of social and omnichannel gaming experiences, new trends and others. However, I think that what people attending are craving to see are the games and entertainment experiences igaming providers are crafting for the future.

In this matter, FBMDS is ready to meet Booth N3-555 visitors’ desires with the launch of Sapphire Fever and the revamped version of its five most popular video bingo titles – Plus 3, Bingo Blast, Multi Mega, Viva Mexico, and Champion Bingo II.

How do you devise ideas for new online games that gain attention amid the competition?

FBMDS’ creation process has different sources, and I would like to highlight two. The first is the FBM Group’s Research & Development department, which is constantly searching, investigating, and exploring new possibilities of entertaining products to reinforce our online and land-based casino gaming portfolios.

The other one is our anticipation of our target’s desires and needs due to the permanent contact with operators and their players. Our commercial approach has dedicated customer service and proximity as decisive factors to foster positive business relationships.

Therefore, the permanent feedback we read and hear from our clients and their players in different geographies allows us to craft the online casino games that they long for.

Do you think there is more room for innovation?

Yes, there is always room to innovate and add value to online casino portfolios. Sometimes, relevant disruptions can happen with simple changes. The introduction of new aspects in the game’s dynamic, the exploration of a new gaming category, the usage of different technologies or the introduction of software changes are ways to innovate. There is always space to bring new entertainment experiences to the online scene.

One practical example of this possibility is Sapphire Fever. This new video bingo effortlessly adapts to different screen sizes and resolutions, keeping fun and prizes with pleasant gameplay and breaking barriers in game accessibility.

With the fourth chapter, you brought the Golden Mystery games to an end. Why did you think it was time to round off the series?

We planned Golden Mystery as a four-game pack and are very happy with its final output. Our idea was to ally the attractive gaming sessions offered by The Lucky Gazette, Legendary Ace, Blazing Nights Club and Drama Finale with a compelling story. The four episodes connect through a story that recreates a typical noir film.

In the end, Golden Mystery’s combination of powerful storytelling with captivating game mechanics, where the common bonus feature takes the spotlight, allowed FBMDS to conquer the “Fresh Slot Award 2023” in the Slotswise Gaming Awards with this product.

Do you plan more games with this interactive storytelling element?

Yes, we are open to it. However, the priority for FBMDS is to keep offering innovative, localized, and customized online casino games that can step up the offer of online casino operators and delight their players.

This direction led us to grow FBMDS’s digital footprint to over 100 online casinos with our portfolio of over 70 titles, including world-leading video bingos, lotto, slots, crash, and table games.