FBMDS melting the ICE, heating iGaming up at ICE London 2024

Press release.- Mark your calendars from February 6th to 8th for a refreshing start to 2024 as FBMDS takes the spotlight at ICE London. The stage is set for an array of exciting innovations, featuring the launch of Sapphire Fever and a revamped lineup of classic video bingos ready to offer an unparalleled player experience. Attendees can explore these cutting-edge solutions and meet the FBMDS team at Booth N3-555 to discuss the future of iGaming.

Unveiling a new generation of video bingos

Sapphire Fever makes its debut at ICE London. This game effortlessly adapts to various screen sizes and resolutions, marking a significant stride in gaming accessibility. This groundbreaking product reflects FBMDS’ commitment to pushing boundaries, promising a pleasant gaming adventure.

Plus 3, Bingo Blast, Multi Mega, Viva Mexico, and Champion Bingo II new versions join the Sapphire Fever to complete FBMDS’ highlights for this edition of ICE London. The redesign of these five titles aims to offer Video Bingo enthusiasts an enhanced iGaming experience with the good old engaging power, expressed in simple gameplay and rewarding gaming sessions.

Renato Almeida, director at FBM, shares his enthusiasm for this event: “ICE London 2024 marks a significant moment for FBMDS, where we proudly demonstrate our iGaming expertise with the introduction of Sapphire Fever and a revamped line of our classic bingos. These new products reaffirm our position as the number one choice in the video bingo category. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, localized, customized iGaming experiences remains resolute. We are eager to engage with industry professionals, forge new partnerships, and leave a lasting impact on the landscape of iGaming.”

Heating iGaming Up with high-quality products

FBMDS remains committed to delivering top-notch, localized, and customized iGaming experiences. The showcase at ICE London 2024 is a testament to this commitment by involving a display of over 70 online casino games covering the video bingo, slots, crash, lotto and table games categories.

Immersed in the appealing atmosphere of the FBM group booth, FBMDS expects to connect with industry professionals from different geographies, foster new partnerships and reinforce its position as the leading choice for video bingos in the iGaming industry.

The ICE London attendees can explore all the innovative casino gaming solutions, meet FBMDS and FBM teams, and discuss the industry future at Booth N3-555.