Virgin Hotels Las Vegas CEO steps down

Bosworth will continue to have an ownership stake in the resort.

US.- Richard Bosworth, CEO of J.C. Hospitality at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, will step down from his position at the end of March. Bosworth served as the managing partner of J.C. Hospitality, which includes Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, the company that acquired Hard Rock Las Vegas. The departure was first reported by Vital Vegas.

In a statement Monday, J.C. Hospitality said Bosworth announced his intentions to resign in February. Through a spokeswoman, Bosworth declined to comment.

“Bosworth will be taking the next step in his career as he moves on to pursue new ventures in hospitality,” J.C. Hospitality said. “Bosworth will remain an investor,” they added.

Bosworth, known as “Boz,” oversaw more than $200m in redevelopment at the facility, which led to the 1,500-room resort’s opening in March 2021. Then, he also hired Mohegan Gaming, the commercial branch of the Mohegan Native Tribe of Connecticut, to run the casino.

In January, the Nevada Gaming Control Board advised the state to choose Betfred USA as the operator of the sportsbook at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The casino was open for almost two years without a sportsbook.