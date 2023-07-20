VIP Entertainment Technologies receives remote gaming licence in Canada

KGC licence VIP will offer its iGaming services in Canada, excluding the province of Ontario.

Canada.- VIP Entertainment Technologies has announced that it has been granted a Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC) Remote Gaming Licence for operations in Canada. The licence allows it to deliver sports betting, casino games and poker through its VIP Bets platform in Canada, excluding Ontario. The supplier has recently launched a free-to-play platform, VIPFree2Play.

In April, NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay extended its partnership with Ainsworth Game Technology Limited to launch the supplier’s online content in Canada. Ainsworth’s games are available to Pariplay’s network of Canadian operators through the Fusion aggregation platform.