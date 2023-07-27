VBET is the official sponsor of FC Dynamo Kyiv

The football club joins others such as AS Monaco and OGC Nice, in France, or the Ukrainian national team as partners of the company.

Press release.- Today is a special day for VBET. The Legend of Ukrainian and world football, one of the most successful football clubs in Eastern Europe, Dynamo Kyiv is joining our circle of Friends. The capital club is the true heart of the football culture of Ukraine, and to have the trust of such a partner is a great honour. The history of Dynamo Kyiv is an integral part of the history of Ukrainian football, and together we proudly start its new page, confidently and with football passion in the heart. We sincerely congratulate Dynamo in our big family alongside AS Monaco, OGC NICE, Ukrainian Premier League, Ukrainian Football Cup, Ukrainian Football Association, Ukrainian National Men’s and Women’s Football Teams․

