Prophet Exchange becomes sponsor of New York Jets content platform

The firm has announced it will be the exclusive sponsor of the podcast hosted by Connor Rogers and Joe Caporoso.

US.- The peer-to-peer sports betting exchange Prophet Exchange has announced it will be the exclusive sponsor of the Badlands Patreon and podcast hosted by NFL media’s Connor Rogers and Joe Caporoso. It will also sponsor the “Turn On The Jets” podcast hosted by NFL Analyst Will Parkinson. Badlands is a New York Jets subscription content platform with thousands of paying subscribers.

Badlands offers subscribers weekly ad-free content, monthly live Q&As, offseason streams, draft analysis, and multiple audio docuseries covering the New York Jets.

Dean Sisun, co-founder of Prophet Exchange, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Joe, Connor, and Will as their passion for the industry speaks for itself. They share the same vision as Prophet: to provide more freedom to the sports betting community. With this significant alignment, the partnership was hand in glove. As two Hoboken-based companies, the synergies will be organic and easy to find.”

Casey Halpern, director of media and content at Prophet, added: “I have long been a fan and subscriber of Badlands and Turn On The Jets, so this partnership was a no-brainer for us. Connor, Joe, and Will have been building an incredibly loyal community of die-hard Jets and football fans for a few years now.”

Caporoso commented: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Prophet Exchange for the upcoming NFL season, as we know it is a product our subscribers and followers are going to love. It is also great to be able to partner with another company based out of Hoboken.”

Rogers said: “This is a perfect partnership for us as we aim to bring the best user experiences and content to our loyal audience. Badlands has a special relationship with our subscribers and we know Prophet Exchange will help continue to enhance that.”

In 2021, NFL team the New York Jets joined the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) “Have a Game Plan, Bet Responsibly” campaign amid Responsible Gaming Education week, which ran from September 19 to 25. Jeff Fernandez, New York Jets vice president, business development & ventures, said: “We are proud to partner with the AGA on this important initiative.”

Prophet Exchange makes hires ahead of New Jersey launch

In May, Prophet Exchange made several new hires ahead of its New Jersey launch. Matt Stolarz was appointed as director of technical product, Zhifeng Shi as director of software engineering and Casey Halpern as the director of social media and content.

Stolarz joined the company from Caesars Entertainment, where he was a senior software engineer. He served in the same role at William Hill, where he worked as part of a team that was responsible for the sportsbook’s launch in New Jersey and in the US.

Shi, the new director of software engineering, worked at 1010DATA. He most recently served at Compass as a software engineer. Halpern joined as director of social media and content from Action Network. He also worked as a producer and researcher for NBC’s Football Night in America for the past five NFL seasons.

