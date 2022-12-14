US commercial gaming revenue reaches $5.29bn in October

US commercial gaming revenue recorded its second-best month behind March’s $5.35bn.

US.- The American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker shows that October saw the second-best commercial gaming revenue on record in the US. Revenue was $5.29bn, behind only March 2022 ($5.35bn).

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 10.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2021, marking the 20th consecutive month of year-over-year growth. Year-to-date (YTD), commercial gaming revenue reached $49.85bn, up 14.7 per cent. The AGA’s tracker shows that revenue grew across all verticals, with combined slot and table games setting a new monthly record.

According to AGA, 26 of 33 commercial gaming jurisdictions that were operational a year ago (Arizona has yet to report October figures), reported revenue growth in October. Slots were the biggest contributor towards the total with $2.91bn, up 2.4 per cent. Table games revenue was $846.9m, up by 1.9 per cent.

Sports betting saw the biggest yearly increase, with three new markets compared to 2021. The vertical saw revenue of $804.7m, up 77.7 per cent, from $9.07bn in wagers.

Quarterly, US commercial gaming revenue reached a quarterly record of $15.17bn in Q3 2022. The all-time high beats the previous record of $14.81bn in Q2 2022 by 2 per cent. The year-on-year growth rate was 8.8 per cent, outperforming the broader US economy’s 2.6 per cent.

In November, the AGA’s inaugural survey on World Cup wagering showed that 20.5 million American adults (8 per cent) planned to bet a combined $1.8bn on the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Unlike other major events like the Super Bowl and March Madness that have significant casual betting components, including bracket or squares contests, 72 per cent planned to place traditional bets either online, with a bookie or at a physical sportsbook.