US betting report highlights strong mobile growth and increasing tribal casino market share

Press release.- Leading sportsbook supplier BtoBet has published an Industry Report, with the latest in its betting focus series focusing on the highly appealing US market.

The US Betting Focus analyses the growth of the market since the Supreme Court repealed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, otherwise known as PASPA. Forecasts

indicate that the $7,7bn in combined gross revenue generated by the US sports betting and online gaming markets in 2021, could more than triple in three years. Data published by leading industry consulting firms indicates that the market’s sectors are on pace to reach $24,3bn by 2026, making the US the largest gaming market on the planet at double the size of the UK’s.

The report focuses particularly on:

The evolving US sports betting legal landscape.

The record growth registered throughout the years.

The growth of the mobile channel in comparison to retail.

The ever-increasing tribal casinos’ market share.

Sports betting revenue per state.

Betting attitudes and demographics.

BtoBet’s US Betting Focus is available for free and can be accessed on btobet.com. Want to get in-depth information regarding the upcoming World Cup opportunities? Get in touch with BtoBet experts at investors@btobet.com .