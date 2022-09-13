Uplatform will be at SBC Barcelona 2022

The dynamic sports betting and casino operating platform will be exhibiting at stand L17.

Press release.- At the end of summer, Uplatform will participate at SBC Barcelona, a global betting and gaming expo that will be held from 20-22 September 2022.

This event will bring together thousands of industry experts and stakeholders from over fifty countries and five continents to discuss the industry’s future, exchange knowledge, and build powerful connections.

At the event, Uplatform, a dynamic sports betting and casino operating platform, will be exhibiting at stand L17. Uplatform will showcase its solutions and tools, discuss the industry’s future, exchange knowledge, and build powerful connections,

Also, visitors to the exhibition will have a chance to win from them amazing Apple products and other valuable prizes in a shuffle raffle game; try their luck and skills with the Claw machine at the stand; and have some tasty time at their coffee point.

Maria Bashkevich, Head of Marketing at Uplatform, said: “Last year’s SBC Barcelona meetup was very productive; this year’s event is expected to be nothing short of that, with more companies and teams coming to showcase their product and extend partnerships.”

And she added: “Uplatform is prepared to provide the most productive and entertaining experience for our visitors at our stand, L17. If you are looking for exceptional solutions for your business and a great time for yourself, you don’t want to miss us!“

