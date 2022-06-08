Uplatform transforms your life in 60 seconds at iGB Live! Amsterdam

The company is ready to participate in the live industry event that will take place from the 5th to the 8th of July 2022.

Press release.- How long do 60 seconds feel? Long or Short? What can you do in 60 seconds? You can spend what feels like an eternity doing a plank, play a round of blackjack, and acquire 1218* players for your business, thanks to Uplatform. Or delight your taste buds with incredibly delicious Bubble Tea at Stand N24 during this year’s iGB Live! in Amsterdam. This will take place at the RAI Amsterdam 5-8 July 2022, and Uplatform is ready to rock and roll and waiting for your attendance.

RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre is once again ready to welcome visitors back to the Netherlands’ capital for another great live industry event. GB Live! is an excellent opportunity to network with thousands of visitors, learn about current market trends and news, make new contacts, and lucrative deals.

iGB Live! is one of the leading iGaming industry events and a fantastic networking opportunity with a great festival ambience. Uplatform is excited about joining in on all the festivities and will add its very own flair, excitement and energy. With valuable prizes to be won playing our fun games, cosy lounges for lengthy (or short) meetings and discussions, and some fabulous merchandise, don’t miss joining in on the carnival atmosphere with the Uplatform team.

The Head of Marketing at Uplatform Maria shared her thoughts on the upcoming event: “iGB Live! has become a must-visit betting and iGaming industry event. Our team is looking forward to presenting our unique solutions and participating in some exciting and interesting discussions during the show. We are calling for game providers to visit our stand as well as our Sales team is excited to greet potential operators and discuss how we set ourselves apart from the competition. Great emotions, ambitious projects, and excellent networking – that’s what we’re anticipating at iGB Live! We are thrilled to move further with our brand Uplatform and acquire even more attention and next-level business opportunities in the global betting and iGaming sector”.

iGB Live! is one of the most exciting and anticipated summer events to learn about the multi-featured, multi-lingual, multi-device, and multi-currency platform from Uplatform. Also, take up the opportunity for some profound conversations with their highly skilled team of professionals at stand N24 and be sure to have some fun.