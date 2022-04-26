Uplatform shortlisted for EGR Awards in the sportsbook platform provider category 

Young and innovative sports betting and casino platform provider Uplatform, is honed to announce they have been shortlisted for the EGR B2B Awards 2022 in the “Sportsbook platform provider” category.

Press release.- The EGR B2B Awards will return once again to London in 2022 to highlight, reward, and celebrate the very best iGaming providers, recognizing the achievements of providers who have made a significant contribution to the global online gambling industry. Such prestigious nominations illustrate the complete versatility and power of Uplatform‘s multi-featured Sportsbook offering.

Maria Bashkevich, Head of Marketing at Uplatform, commented: The entire Uplatform team is thrilled to have been shortlisted in the category of Sportsbook Platform Provider. We are very thankful for this nomination; we believe this recognition is partially due to our clients’ accomplishments, because Uplatform’s primary goal is to ensure our clients’ success.

As a result, we keep a precision-focused commitment to our client’s needs, while also driving the company’s future growth via inventive development and innovative out-of-the-box thinking.

Uplatform is unique in its client approach, offering world-class online betting solutions that deliver an easy-to-access, user-optimized experience to players no matter how challenging or remote the market is. Clients have openly expressed that Uplatform provides a complete platform, delivering a comprehensive range of everything they require, from virtual sports to non-sports betting, and flexible tools and solutions to run their enterprises dynamically and accomplish their goals conveniently.

Uplatform is honoured that EGR B2B Award 2022 judges appreciate and acknowledge the Uplatform team’s achievements and dedicated hard work.