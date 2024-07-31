Unibet rebrands World Snooker Tour British Open

The Unibet British Open will take place in September.

UK.- Kindred’s Unibet has been named the lead sponsor of the World Snooker Tour British Open, which will be rebranded as the Unibet British Open. The event will take place from September 23 to 29 at the Centaur Arena at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Known for its random draw for all rounds, the competition will see Mark Williams defend his title against the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Mark Allen.

Unibet general manager Sam Mead said: “We are proud to be the lead partner for snooker’s British Open and cannot wait to be part of this thrilling event in Cheltenham. This tournament, with its rich history and stellar lineup, is the perfect platform for us to showcase our commitment to the sport. The world’s best players will be in attendance with the matches broadcast on ITV and internationally, ensuring a well-watched and exciting Unibet British Open.”

WST chief commercial officer Peter Wright said: “We are thrilled to work with Unibet for the first time as we know they share our passion for sport. The British Open is an outstanding event on our calendar and the line-up is incredibly strong. It will be an exciting week in Cheltenham, and we look forward to working alongside Unibet.”

Kindred Group declared corporate revenue of £635m in its H1 2024 interim results, a rise of 4 per cent year-on-year. It said active customers reached 1.7 million, up by 12 per cent, despite the closure of its US business to focus on core markets.

B2C and B2B revenues were £615m and £21m respectively, with 84 per cent from regulated markets. Sportsbook revenue hit £137m on the back of Euro 2024 and a strong margin. B2C casino and gaming revenues fell 1 per cent to £179m due to the closure of US operations. Revenue in the Nordics remained flat amid new safer gambling and affordability measures in Sweden. Cost controls boosted H1 EBITDA to £133m and profits after tax to £76m.