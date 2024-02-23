Unearth riches and mystery in Endorphina’s latest slot adventure: Book of Conquistador

This 5×3 adventure promises wilds, scatters, expanding symbols, and free spins, all wrapped in a quest for riches amidst ancient ruins.

Press release.- Get ready for an exhilarating journey into the unknown with Endorphina‘s newest slot game release: Book of Conquistador. This game promises to transport players to a world of undiscovered wonders and hidden treasures.

Book of Conquistador is not just any slot game – it’s an adventure packed into a 5-reel, 3-row, and 10-payline format. Designed to immerse players in a thrilling quest, this game takes you on an expedition to uncover secrets buried beneath ancient ruins.

In this gripping adventure slot, players follow a mystical map leading to forgotten treasures, hidden deep within lost temples. The legendary Book of Conquistador, serving as both a SCATTER and WILD, is your guide to untold riches. The reels are filled with symbols of ancient gold coins, golden masks, mysterious maps, exquisite necklaces, and valuable rings – all leading the way to the legendary lost ancient city.

The excitement intensifies with the appearance of 3 or more SCATTER symbols, which trigger 10 Free Games featuring a special expanding symbol.

These Free Games maintain the same bets and lines as the initial game and can be retriggered, offering endless possibilities for big wins. The WILD symbol adds an extra layer of excitement, substituting for 9 regular symbols during Free Games, except for the special expanding symbols.

A unique twist awaits players at the beginning of the Free Games feature. A special expanding symbol is randomly selected and hidden inside the Book of Conquistador. When enough of these special symbols appear on the reels, they expand vertically, potentially leading to significant payouts.

For those who like to up the stakes, the Classic Risk Game offers a chance to double winnings up to 10 times. The Bonus Pop feature is also available, adding another layer of excitement to the gameplay.

Open the Book of Conquistador and let the adventure begin! Watch as fortunes unfold and mysteries unravel, one spin at a time.

