UKGC issues a £337k fine to Vivaro

The investigation found, that there were significant weaknesses in its systems relating to how it managed its customers for AML and social responsibility purposes.

Operator Vivaro Limited faces regulatory action.

UK.- The British Gambling Commission has announced that Vivaro Limited, trading as vbet, will pay a £337,631 regulatory settlement following a series of failings.

The settlement follows an investigation which highlighted failings in Vivaro Limited’s processes aimed at preventing money laundering and safer gambling. All £337,631 will go to socially responsible causes.

The UKGC found that, between October 2020 and June 2021, Vivaro failed to comply with certain License Conditions and Codes of Practice, did not implement proper Anti-Money Laundering policies, procedures and controls; and showed deficiencies in its responsible gambling policies and practices.

Failures included in the regulator statement include instances where customers were able to deposit significant sums of money before ‘know your customer’ (KYC) checks were carried out; and an inability to provide sufficient guidance within its policies or procedures as to how staff should verify Source Of Funds (SOF) and what supporting documents should be requested.

AML trigger levels were considered too high, based on the average level of customer spend, and were therefore not appropriate to effectively manage associated ML risk.

Customers reviewed during the compliance assessment were subject to AML checks which were ineffective in establishing the SOF being used for gambling, bank statements were not scrutinised to identify other income with reliance placed on winnings from other operators. One customer was able to deposit £14,850 within two months with insufficient SOF being established. It is the Commission’s view that whilst some checks were conducted, these were not sufficient until the customer had met the ‘Very High AML Threshold’ set by the Licensee. It is the Commission’s view that Vivaro was over-reliant on the customer’s net gambling position.

Another customer provided a bank statement showing a balance of over £270,000 said to be winnings from another betting account. Vivaro failed to sufficiently consider the risks associated with recycled winnings. In particular, no additional checks were undertaken to confirm the origin of the funds that had been used to gamble. Customers could be misappropriating funds and re-depositing fresh criminal spend.

According to the UKGC, Vivaro did not sufficiently consider the risks associated with funds a customer used to gamble that had originated from cryptocurrency which is considered high risk by Commission Officials and should be subject to further investigation.

Vivaro will make payments in lieu of a penalty package of £337,631. Of that sum, £302,500 will go to National Responsible Gambling Strategy projects to pay for research and treatment as determined appropriate to address the risk of harmful gambling. A payment of £15,606 will also cover the regulator’s investigation.

