UK National Lottery good causes funding falls in Q4

National Lottery sales were down in the last quarter.

The Gambling Commission has reported that good causes funding fell to £491.3m.

UK.- The National Lottery’s funding for good causes in the quarter ending March 31 fell by 10.9 per cent year-on-year, the Gambling Commission has reported. The total raised was £491.3m, down from £551.3m in the same quarter in 2021.

The figure also represents a drop of 3.4 per cent from the previous quarter, Q3 2021/22, which saw a total of £508.5m. The Gambling Commission put the fall down to a 0.8 per cent drop in National Lottery sales to £17.2m. That was due to EuroMillions sales falling by £122.8m due to fewer rollovers.

The amount of unclaimed prizes given to good causes also fell, down by around £10m sequentially.

There have been calls for a fixed percentage of National Lottery revenue to go to good causes. The calls come as a transition begins, with Allwyn chosen to take over the running of the National Lottery from Camelot, ending the latter’s almost three-decade tenure at the helm.

Allwyn is due to take over the running of the National Lottery in 2024. However, the losing bidders in the tender for the next licence are taking legal action to challenge the Gambling Commission’s decision.