UK gambling minister Stuart Andrew visits London venues

UK.- Stuart Andrew MP, the UK government minister responsible for gambling, has visited two London gaming venues with the industry association Bacta. He met with senior executives at Luxury Leisure AGC and MERKUR Slots in Hammersmith, West London.

Bacta chief executive John White who organised the visit in conjunction with Stuart Andrew’s Private Office said the visit was an opportunity to showcase a combination of the latest digital gaming product, the quality of the retail experience provided on the high street and the industry’s commitment to safer gambling to reinforce Bacta’s responses to the UK Gambling White Paper consultations.

Bacta has called for the government to ease requirements for foreign workers to help address a staff shortage in the land-based gaming sector.

“It’s no secret that operators and the extended supply chain have suffered badly due to the lack of understanding about our sector,” White said. ‘The only way to address misperceptions is to show politicians and policymakers exactly what it is that we do and, most importantly, the professional and responsible way in which we deliver it.

“Speaking with the Minister’s Private office I know that he found it very useful to see things on the ground as well as learn about some of the ongoing challenges which bacta members are facing on a daily basis. I am extremely grateful to the teams at both Novomatic UK and MERKUR UK for their time hosting the Minister and for putting the industry’s case forward so eloquently.”

