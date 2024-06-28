UK bookmakers donate £262,284 from Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot

The annual fundraising initiative is organised by the Betting and Gaming Council.

UK.- The Betting and Gaming Council has announced that its members raised £262,284 for charity through the fifth edition of its annual Britannia Stakes charity initiative. This year’s funds will be split between Prostate Cancer UK, Ascot Racecourse Supports, Missing People, Heros, GoRacingGreen and the Churchill Lines Foundation (CLF).

The initiative sees bookmakers pledge to donate their profits from the race at Royal Ascot. Bookmakers promise that if they fail to make a profit, they will make a combined donation of £200,000. This year’s donation was up slightly from £250,000 last year.

This year’s race was won by Callum Rodriguez on Mickley. The BGC says the charity endeavour has now raised over £6m for good causes since it began.

CEO and acting chair Michael Dugher said: “It’s fantastic news that BGC members are able to once again make such a huge donation to a range of good causes doing incredible work in communities up and down the country.

“I’d like to thank all our incredible BGC members who took part this year – as well as their customers who enjoyed a flutter on the race – and I’d like to thank Ascot for their continued support. Thanks to our members, the Britannia Stakes has raised over £3m in five years for a host of incredible charities, and over £6m in total for good causes.

“Those are huge sums and demonstrate just how committed the BGC and our members are to charities working in sport, racing, health and the veteran community. I know how delighted these charities will be with this vital funding, and the BGC and our members are incredibly proud to make it possible.”

Laura Kerby, chief executive of Prostate Cancer UK, added: “We’re proud to be part of this brilliant incentive, which will help fund that research towards a screening programme, so we can catch prostate cancer early and save lives.

“From the punters to the bookmakers and all the parties involved, we thank everyone for their continued support.”