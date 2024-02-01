Tsovinar Elchyan, “PopOK Gaming continues to push boundaries, and we’re excited to unveil our latest creations at ICE London”

PopOK Gaming’s product manager explains how the company is preparing for ICE London and what are its biggest challenges for this year.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Tsovinar Elchyan, product manager at PopOK Gaming, revealed how the company is getting ready for the upcoming edition of ICE London and what are the main goals for the company this year.

What do you expect for the ICE London 2024 edition, which will move to Barcelona in 2025?

PopOK Gaming eagerly anticipates its third appearance at ICE, with a primary emphasis on fostering business relationships. Our dedicated efforts in product development have yielded an exciting range, and we are poised to capitalize on opportunities to close deals and generate revenue.

We extend a warm invitation to visitors and friends to join us at our stand, N5-350, where our team is ready to provide a welcoming, friendly, and professional experience. We look forward to meaningful engagements and successful collaborations at this prestigious event.

ICE moving to Barcelona in 2025 is a great opportunity for PopOK Gaming to form strategic partnerships and expand our global igaming network. We’re eager to connect with industry leaders, collaborators, and gaming enthusiasts in Barcelona’s business-friendly and culturally charming atmosphere. At ICE Barcelona, we aim to boost our presence, showcase exciting products, and contribute to iGaming innovation.

What products are you planning to showcase at ICE London this year?

At ICE London 2024, PopOK Gaming is excited to showcase our latest offerings, with a special focus on our recently launched crash games series. The highlight of this series is the highly anticipated Lucky Spin, a multiplayer spinning top-themed crash game known for its simple yet addictive gameplay that ensures continuous engagement.

In addition to Lucky Spin, we’re introducing CrashoSaurus, featuring a caveman walking alongside a dinosaur, Crash Extreme with a motorcycle rider chasing multipliers through landscapes, and Poki Crash, a customizable crash game with a personalized Poki character.

Expanding our diverse portfolio, Ninja Fruit Cubes is another standout title combining the thrill of fruit cutting with hidden bet multipliers under each fruit. All these innovative games will be available for demo at ICE London 2024, providing attendees with the opportunity to experience them firsthand and share valuable feedback. PopOK Gaming continues to push boundaries, and we’re excited to unveil our latest creations on this prestigious stage.

What innovative features are you planning to launch in the next months?

At PopOK Gaming, our 2024 strategy centres on expanding into the Crash games vertical. We’re introducing a series of feature-rich crash games while maintaining our commitment to developing engaging slot games and fast-paced offerings, catering to diverse player preferences.

Concurrently, our dedication extends to refining our promotional tools. We aim to provide players with enticing bonuses, engaging tournaments, and rewarding incentives to enhance their gaming experience.

In the upcoming months, anticipate PopOK Gaming to deliver not only new and exciting games but also an enriched suite of promotional features, contributing to an immersive and enjoyable journey for players.

In December, PopOK Gaming games were certified for Lithuania. What does this expansion mean to the company?

Getting certified for the Lithuanian market in December was a big win for PopOK Gaming. Now, 18 of our popular titles, like Yummy and Diamond Flash, Lost Treasure, 20 Hot Bar, Los Apaches, Lucky Jungle, are available for players in Lithuania. We already have certifications for the UK, Malta, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Georgia, Romania, Latvia, Belarus, Colombia, Ontario, Greece, and this expansion into Lithuania is special.

This move not only lets local players enjoy our games but also shows we’re following all the rules set by the Lithuanian igaming authorities, including the support for a 4-level progressive jackpot.

We are committed to expanding further by certifying games in more regulated markets. We focus on continuous product development and learning from our consumers, with new market openings and collaborations with major customers. Our goal is to adapt our games to specific player segments and market needs to remain successful in the ever-evolving igaming industry.

What are PopOK Gaming challenges for 2024?

In 2024, PopOK Gaming faces exciting challenges in expanding our certified slots into more regulated markets.

Our primary focus is on entering the Crash games vertical, introducing new features and maintaining engaging slot games. A big announcement in September will add another vertical and a brand-new offering.

Additionally, enhancing our promotional tools is a priority to provide players with enticing bonuses, tournaments, and rewards. Our goal is to adapt our games to specific player segments and market needs, ensuring success in the ever-evolving igaming industry. PopOK Gaming is committed to meeting these challenges with creativity and innovation throughout the year.