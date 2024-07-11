Treasure and bonuses galore await in Blueprint Gaming’s The Goonies Deluxe

This newest instalment from the player-favorite series is inspired by Blueprint’s new networked Jackpot system, Rapid Fire Jackpots.

Press release.- The Goonies gang is back to discover lavish treasures via a host of thrilling bonus games in Blueprint Gaming’s latest release, The Goonies Deluxe.

Built in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, the newest instalment from the player-favourite series is inspired by Blueprint’s new networked Jackpot system, Rapid Fire Jackpots (RFJ).

Landing five Rapid Fire symbols anywhere on the reels triggers the Rapid Fire Wheel, offering stake multiplier wins ranging from 5x to 1,000x or one of five progressive pots from Mini to Mega King.

As the journey unfolds and the search for treasure intensifies, securing three bonus symbols in the base game paves the way for a plethora of film-related features and modifiers such as Fratelli’s Hideout, The Goonies Go Wild and Super Sloth’s Free Spins, with fortunate players landing the glowing skeleton key also benefitting from the array of modifiers.

One-Eyed Willy’s Treasure bonus is accessible via the bonus features but players must beat the Fratellis to the coveted riches.

Released with a 10p stake option, operators have a unique marketing opportunity through free spin promotions and campaigns.

RFJ represents one of the biggest shifts the industry has seen in the jackpot game space for years. Plugging a gap in the market with more frequent, smaller pots, the new system is set to complement the long-established Jackpot King and offer something distinctively different. Encompassing the broadest possible player demographics.

See also: Boundless gold awaits in Blueprint Gaming’s “Luck O’ The Irish Cash Strike”

The Goonies Deluxe underlines Blueprint’s expertise in creating games with world-renowned IPs which is set to continue throughout the studio’s jam-packed summer slot schedule.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing, PR and Events at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The latest release from one of our most popular major IP series marks the perfect home for our brand-new in-house Jackpot system, RFJ.

“The plethora of bonus games available to players combined with the chance of securing attainable pots fills us with confidence players will love the return of The Goonies Gang as they embark on the latest quest for treasure!”