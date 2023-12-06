Time Out Ohio signs up Gamban’s gambling-blocking software

Time Out Ohio is a voluntary programme that helps individuals who are at risk.

It will allow players will be able to block gambling sites.

US.- The Ohio gambling exclusion service Time Out Ohio is combining its tools with those of Gamban to allow people to block access to both land-based an online gambling.

Ohio Lottery Commission deputy director of responsible gambling Jimmie Hicks said: “A Gamban one-year subscription is being offered at no cost to anyone looking for protection from mobile sports betting and other online gambling coupled with Time Out Ohio or as a stand-alone protection.”

Gamban co-founder Matt Zarb-Cousin added: “Time Out Ohio is a fantastic voluntary programme that helps individuals who are at risk at a time when gambling harm is increasing. Our goal is to help people regain control and balance of their life, without compromising on the benefits of new technology. Through this partnership, they can do that. We hope other states will follow the lead of Ohio, which has been incredibly forward-thinking at a time when mobile sports betting across the US is growing rapidly.”

Ohio casinos and racinos report $187.8m in revenue for October

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $187.8m in gambling revenue in October, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s down 2 per cent from a record $192.1m in October 2022.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $74.9m, down from $83.1m last year. Hollywood Columbus generated $21.2m, Jack Cleveland Casino $21.5m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $18.9m and Hollywood Toledo $17.7m.