California Thunder Valley Casino Resort job fair continues

US.- Thunder Valley Casino Resort will hold a job fair throughout December as the California venue looks to fill over 100 full- and part-time positions. Interested candidates can visit the Thunder Valley Employment Center for interviews for various departments including food and beverage, security, table games, and housekeeping and internal maintenance positions. Completed online applications are preferred.

The venue has announced an open job fair on December 2 and 12. On other days, representatives will interview candidates for specific areas. Positions include housekeepers, housepersons, janitorial porters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), security officers, VIP driver, cage cashiers, table games dealers, food servers, cooks, food court attendants, bus persons, beverage servers, beverage porters and kitchen workers.

Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, life insurance and long-term disability insurance and tuition reimbursement.

Meanwhile, the Ione Band of Miwok Indians has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new casino in Amador County: Acorn Ridge Casino in Plymouth, Sacramento. The 60,000-square-foot venue, developed in partnership with Warner Gaming, is expected to open in 2026