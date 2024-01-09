The Venetian Las Vegas to launch new loyalty programme

The Venetian Las Vegas will launch Venetian Rewards, which will replace the Grazie Rewards programme.

US.- The Venetian Las Vegas will launch Venetian Rewards, a new loyalty programme in March. This initiative will replace the Grazie Rewards programme, whose members will be seamlessly transitioned to Venetian Rewards with their current earned tier and points.

The new initiative consists of Tier Points, allowing guests to swiftly progress through the tiers and Rewards Points, functioning as a form of currency. The points are not only earned by playing on the casino floor, including slots, video poker, and table games, but also throughout guests’ stay, such as accommodations, dining, entertainment, retail, and spa. From Jade, then Sapphire, to Ruby, then Diamond, each tier is even more valuable than the one before.

Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, said: “Venetian Rewards marks yet another milestone in the ongoing evolution of The Venetian Resort. This all-new programme continues to provide the best access for our gaming customers and enhances earnings on experiences including gaming, dining, entertainment, our world-class spa, and more, for all of our guests. We created a programme that offers benefits that will change the way our guests experience The Venetian Resort and Las Vegas.”

Danny Ruiz, chief gaming officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, added: “We’re proud to say that Venetian Rewards is the richest slot loyalty programme on the Strip. We’ve made the slot earnings calculation more transparent, which is what all gamers want. On top of that, we’ve expanded ways to earn points, which will allow our guests to elevate to higher tiers and greater benefits more quickly.”

In October, The Venetian Las Vegas announced $188m renovation plans for its conference centre, which will be completed in stages between 2024 and 2026. The renovation, designed by the firm Woogmaster Studio, is part of The Venetian’s $1bn redevelopment. The venue has opened its high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino floor and redesigned its sportsbook.

Design elements will include a new colour palette, lounge spaces for meetings and new technology. A new lounge will provide space for invitation-only events.

Temporary Circa Sportsbook opens at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas

The Circa Sportsbook opened at the Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. A temporary venue will run until the permanent sportsbook opens in March. Located adjacent to the Shady Grove Bar and Lounge, it has two betting windows, two self-service betting kiosks and four TV screens displaying odds.

It’s Circa Sports’ fifth satellite location in southern Nevada and its first in southwest Las Vegas. The 1,600 square feet permanent sportsbook will feature various seating options, a Daktronics screen showcasing games from major sports leagues, three betting windows and self-service kiosks.