The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces Formula 1 watch party

The venue will hold a multiple-day watch party during the November Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024.

US.- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will hold The Boulevard Experience, a three-day watch party during the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 from November 21 to 23. The event will feature closed-circuit viewing of the live Las Vegas Grand Prix TV feed. There are single-day tickets and three-day passes.

Andrew Lanzino, vice president of Citywide Events Strategy for MGM Resorts, said: “We are elevating the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix experience by offering our guests a wider variety of activations across our portfolio. This year, fans can enjoy activities ranging from one-day tickets at The Cosmopolitan’s rooftop party to the incredible VIP festivities at the Bellagio Fountain Club.”

In March, MGM Resorts International’s Bellagio Fountain Club announced packages for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. Packages include three-day event tickets and accommodation.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.28bn in June

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28bn in gaming revenue in June. That’s an increase of 3.26 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $758.6m, up 4.3 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.11bn, an 4.6 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $87.7m in revenue.