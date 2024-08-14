Tennessee reports sports betting handle of $273.9m for July

This figure was the lowest monthly total so far in 2024.

US.- Bettors in Tennessee wagered $273.9m on sports in July, according to Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC). The gross wagers were up 27.1 per cent year-on-year but down 20.6 per cent from June. It was also the lowest monthly total so far in this calendar year.

The state took $5m from its 1.85 per cent privilege tax introduced in July 2023. Tennessee is the only US state to tax licensees on handle rather than gross revenue. Some 80 per cent of the taxes go to education, 15 per cent to local governments and 5 per cent to mental health programmes.