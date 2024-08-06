Temporary Rockford casino to close ahead of opening of permanent Hard Rock

Hard Rock Casino Rockford’s permanent facility will open its doors on August 29.

US.- The temporary Rockford Casino in illinois will close on Monday, August 12 ahead of Hard Rock Rockford’s opening on Thursday, August 29. The location’s closing festivities will include a number of giveaways.

Rockford Casino has operated from its temporary site since November 2021. The casino has received more than 1.25 million guests from all 50 states and 28 countries, averaging 50,000 monthly visitors.

Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, said: “I’d like to thank the Rockford community and State of Illinois for welcoming Hard Rock and our unique brand of world-class entertainment to the greater region. The economic impact of this casino will provide hundreds of new jobs and boost the entertainment options for anyone living near or visiting Rockford. We are thrilled to welcome this new property to our global portfolio of over 300 Hard Rock venues.”

Geno Iafrate, president of Hard Rock Casino Rockford, added: “We are extremely proud of our team members who helped make our initial Opening Act location a success, and we welcome all those new to the team who have worked so hard preparing for this long-awaited day. It’s been 30 years in the making for Rockford and the wait is over. We are excited to welcome guests to our house to showcase and expand the legendary Hard Rock brand.”