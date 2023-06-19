TCSJOHNHUXLEY chosen to supply Melco’s City of Dreams Mediterranean

City of Dreams Mediterranean will open fully to the public on 10th July 2023.

Europe’s first integrated resort, City of Dreams Mediterranean, opens with a luxurious casino experience, exclusive VIP club, and TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s premium gaming equipment.

Press release.- Europe’s first integrated resort, City of Dreams Mediterranean finally had its soft opening on 12th June 2023. Situated just a few minutes from the city centre of Limassol, this luxurious resort offers a wide range of attractions, including one of the most impressive casinos in Europe, a five-star luxury hotel and dining options, extensive entertainment facilities and the largest expo centre in Cyprus.

City of Dreams Mediterranean will open fully to the public on 10th July 2023 and follows the special soft opening period starting on the 12th June.

The prestigious casino covers an area of 7,500-square-meter showcasing a wide range of table games, a dedicated Poker area, and live entertainment.

In addition to the spectacular main gaming floor, is the exclusive Platinum Club, accessible only to VIP members, providing a higher level of personalized service.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY is extremely proud to have been chosen to supply all of the gaming equipment including, 125 custom-designed gaming tables, Chipper Champ chipping machines, Saturn Roulette Wheels, Ora Grande Winning number displays with the new Dynamic Display System (DDS) software, table game accessories and Matsui poker tournament chips.

The project has taken several years to come to fruition, with the TCSJOHNHUXLEY team working in partnership with Melco to provide bespoke gaming equipment crafted to the highest standards.

The prestigious casino covers an area of 7,500-square-meter.

Lykourgos Vasmanolis, head of Table Gaming, City of Dreams Mediterranean commented, “We are delighted to have worked with TCSJOHNHUXLEY on this project. The journey to this point started two years ago and has seen an excellent partnership develop between our two companies.

“We had a very exacting brief for this prestigious project that required outstanding quality and the highest level of detail, and I’m pleased to say TCSJOHNHXULEY has delivered on all fronts. We can truly say we have a world-class venue with world-class casino equipment to match. Our thanks go out to Nicci Smith and the whole TCSJOHNHUXLEY team.”

Nicci Smith, TCSJOHNHUXLEY managing director UK/Europe added, “We are honoured to have been selected to partner with Melco on this prestigious project. With their trust and confidence in our capabilities and products, our teams worked together tirelessly to make their table gaming vision for CoD Mediterranean a reality. Wishing the whole CoD team the best of success with this new venture.”