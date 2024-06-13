Tahoe Nugget Casino to install Table Trac’s casino management system

The Nevada venue will install the company’s CasinoTrac management system.

US.- Table Trac, a developer and provider of casino information and management systems, has announced that the Tahoe Nugget Casino, in Nevada, will install its CasinoTrac casino management system. Owned and operated by Stillwater Gaming, the venue is located in South Lake Tahoe.

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac, said: “We are excited again to be the system of choice for Stillwater Gaming as they continue their expansion into the Lake Tahoe area.”

Scott Tate, from Stillwater Gaming, added: “When I think about CasinoTrac, I see great value. The system is developed and supported by professionals who are truly focused on the end user – casino guests. I am impressed with the stability of the CasinoTrac system as we have utilized in many of our casinos. Additionally, I particularly like the fact that Table Trac is a company dedicated completely to gaming systems. That focus appears to be what drives the quality of the system and the culture of the Table Trac Team.”

Table Trac posts $7m in full-year gross profit

For 2023, the company registered a record $7m in gross profit, with a gross margin percentage exceeding 74 per cent. Reoccurring revenue was $4.9m, up 42 per cent.

The company stated that at the end of 2023, it had casino management systems, table games management systems, and ancillary products installed with 110 casino operators in over 300 casinos worldwide. It also established an office in Las Vegas last year.