TaDa Gaming rips up the rule book with CrazyHunter2

TaDa Gaming introduces its latest slot, CrazyHunter2.

Press release.- Get ready for a psychedelic treasure hunt like never before. Knights, Kings, Princesses, Miniature Alien Head Hunters, Vikings and a Golden Piggy Bank plus a Wheel of Fortune all race and chase around the screen in this technicolour release from industry re-defining casino content provider, TaDa Gaming.

Unlike traditional slots, CrazyHunter2 features a unique target-shooting cannon mechanic in place of the usual grid and reels. With a win potential of 2,500x the bet and a wide betting range to suit the high roller to the novice player, this game has it all: Multipliers, Random Multipliers, Jackpots and a magical Bonus game set in a treasure trove, plus a Bonus Bet feature that allows players to set up a Fire Cannon for maximum impact and bigger wins.

“Imagine the best treasure quest movie overlaid with magic, fantasy, stunning animation and vivid colour and all topped off with a California Road Trip-inspired soundtrack and you’ll get the premise of CrazyHunter2,” said the TaDa Gaming Team. However, unlike a traditional slot, each character presents its own unique set of challenges and rewards making this game both interactive and strategic.

Key characters are beautifully crafted, with crisp graphics adding to the engagement. Dynamic images with amusing soundbites reinforce the thrilling play as players shoot to move the game on. Using the cannon mechanism, players destroy the brick Towers the characters stand on, not the actual characters. Once players have successfully destroyed the Tower and the character has vanished from the screen, the hunt moves on for the Golden Key and the Treasure Chest symbols.

The dynamic Golden Key symbol rotates to unlock the Treasure Cavern Bonus game which brings a host of shooting opportunities to create winning combinations. Players can find the Empowering Gems which offer Multipliers and Random Multipliers for a stand-out round of wins. The Treasure Chest will trigger up to Five Free Rounds, keeping the game fast and furious with every cannon fire player’s click. Not only are the visuals superb but the winning combinations’ potential is increased with every click.

The Golden Piggy Bank further enriches the game by offering free plays and substantial prize opportunities, and that’s before players get to The Wheel of Fortune to trigger the jackpots. Mini, Minor, Major and Grand Jackpots shower down the gold coins making this medium/high volatility game a winner in every way.

With a highly user-friendly interface and automatic settings, so players never shoot out their favourite characters, players can specify levels from firepower to bets placed and then sit back and enjoy CrazyHunter2 for its many, many different features and big win potential opportunities.

Sean Liu, product manager at TaDa Gaming, said: “TaDa Gaming is a “more is more” company, so all our releases are designed to overdeliver: from win potential, immersive gameplay, engaging features, bonuses and spectacular graphics, we believe these are what make our games special. However, CrazyHunter2 has taken all those elements and added more.

“We also took on board the feedback that our players don’t want to ‘shoot at cute’ so demolishing the Tower, not the character is a key initiative for this release. Non-stop action and wins, plus no characters were hurt during the making of this game means we know our players will love CrazyHunter2.”

TaDa Gaming currently releases up to four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio. Renowned especially for its industry-changing fish games, TaDa Gaming is proud to be driving innovation across the igaming landscape.