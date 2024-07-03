TaDa Gaming secures new Swedish licence

Fast-growing casino content provider’s portfolio to be further available across licenced markets.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming has announced that it is now able to offer its innovative content to licenced operators across Sweden.

Following a successful conclusion to its application to Spelinspektionen – the Swedish Gambling Authority -, players across the established market will be able to enjoy hit releases including Money Coming and Jackpot Joker as well as feature-loaded new release Party Star.

Since July 1 2023, all content providers looking to partner with operators in Sweden must hold a content licence. TaDa Gaming’s commitment to its European expansion saw it prioritise obtaining a Swedish B2B licence alongside its existing Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) certification.

As an established brand with over 30 years of experience in the industry, TaDa Gaming is well-known in its home markets. Entering Europe is part of its global strategy and the company is quickly establishing itself as a key player through its innovative and high-quality casino content products.

The immersive ‘fishing’ games, which it has significantly popularised in the industry, are just part of the exciting portfolio of over 100 releases, which also includes jackpot, table games, crash and bingo.

With a raft of new client signings across Europe, including Italy and Greece, alongside its weekly release of innovative casino content, TaDa Gaming has had a busy start to 2024. Securing the Swedish Gaming Authority licence will enable further growth and development for the energetic company.

Ray, head of Business Developer, at TaDa Gaming, said: ‘Our current European expansion is hugely exciting and we are focused on successfully delivering our great products across this demanding and regulated market. Receiving the SGA Swedish licence is a significant step in our strategy as it allows us to expand our presence and deliver ever more safe and reliable gaming experiences to players in Sweden.’

Further licence applications are in the pipeline and operators and players can expect to see more TaDa Gaming products becoming available across all regulated markets.

The TaDa team will be exhibiting at Amsterdam’s iGB L!VE Stand 12-E70, this 16th – 19th July with new releases and a new Roadmap to present.

TaDa Gaming currently releases at least four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio.