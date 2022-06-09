Synot Game gains Greek supplier licence

The supplier has gained a new supplier licence from the Hellenic Gaming Commission.

Greece.- The Bratislava-based online gaming supplier Synot Games has picked up a supplier licence from the Hellenic Gaming Commission. Some of the Slovakian company’s games were available in the market in the past.

Greece began a new regulatory regime for online gambling in 2020 after passing gambling reform in 2019. It now offers two kinds of supplier licence, one for online gambling and one for online betting technology. Synot has secured the former.

Synot Games chief executive officer Ivan Kodaj said: “Receiving a Greek license is another exciting moment and an important achievement for us in our step towards our global expansion. It is a result of Synot Games’ patient work, which over the years has accumulated extensive experience and understanding of the igaming market.”

Chief commercial officer Martina Hrabinská said: “Being compliant in the gaming market is the most important area for us and we are delighted to be awarded a license by the Hellenic Gaming Commission that ensures a continuance and development of our hit games in the regulated Greek territory.”

Greece increases maximum stake limit for online casino

Last month, the Greek government confirmed a relaxation of stake limits for online casino gaming and poker. It published the change in the Hellas government gazette, raising the maximum wager for online slots and table games from €2 to €20.

The change applies with immediate effect and applies to online poker and associated RNG games. The government has also doubled the limit for jackpots from €70,000 to €140,000.

The government made the decision after a review of the first year of regulated online gaming undertaken by the Greek Ministry of Finance. Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) president Dimitris Ntzanatos welcomed the move saying that the regulator supported the decision in its audit of the market in its first year.