Swiss Loterie Romande reports rise in profit despite revenue drop

Switzerland.- Swiss Loterie Romande, the public lottery provider for Switzerland’s six French-speaking cantons, has reported a fall in revenue but a rise in profit and good causes contributions for 2023.

Gross gaming revenue was CHF420.7m (€423.9m), down 3.4 per cent compared to a record CHF435.5m in 2022. However, the operator will pay a record CHF243.7m (€245.7m) to good causes, up from CHF243.4m in the previous year. This was mainly due to cost savings and positive performance of financial investments, which generated a net profit of CHF5.1m.

The operator said the decline in revenue was due to geopolitical and economic challenges and an absence of long jackpot cycles for Swiss Loto and EuroMillions. It reported that 70 per cent of adults in French-speaking cantons played a Loterie Romande game in 2023. EuroMillions was the most popular, played by 67 per cent of French-speaking Swiss, followed by Tribolo scratchcards, Swiss Loto and Rento.

Lottery draws generated CHF152.3m in revenue, down 8.4 per cent year-on-year, while instant win tickets generated CHF135.3m.

Jean-René Fournier, chairman of Loterie Romande, said; “The result can be attributed in particular to the rigorous management of operating costs, the strengthening of our digital offering, and – with the launch of the European draw game EuroDreams in October 2023 – the diversity of our product range.”

As for the distribution of funds, close to 5,000 projects in Vaud, Fribourg, Valais, Neuchâtel, Geneva and Jura will receive CHF220.8m, national sport will receive CHF19.5m and the Swiss Horse Racing Federation CHF3.4m.

