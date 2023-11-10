Swedish gambling revenue remains level in Q3

Gambling revenue in Sweden was SEK6.7bn (€573.8m).

Sweden.- Swedish gambling revenue remained steady in the third quarter of the year at SEK 6.7bn (€573.8m). The figure is level with Q2 but down by 0.6 per cent year-on-year.

Online casino and sports betting generated SEK 4.25bn, down 1.4 per cent year-on-year, while GGR from state-owned lotteries and slots fell by 0.1 per cent to SEK 1.4bn. However, land-based casino revenue rose by 31 per cent to SEK 81m. Non-profit lotteries’ revenue fell by 8.26 per cent. Revenue from community games and bingo halls was level at SEK 49m.

The gambling revenue Spelinspektionen reported that at the end of Q3, there were 99,000 people registered for the national gambling self-exclusion scheme, Spelpaus.se. That’s a 4 per cent increase compared to Q2.

Earlier this month, Spelinspektionen urged the Swedish government to ban gambling using credit cards. The call comes in the regulator’s response to the Ministry of Justice’s July report on risky lending.

Spelinspektionen said that it remains of the opinion that the Swedish Gambling Act prohibits licensees from encouraging gamblers to borrow money. However, it says that a recent survey showed that 60 per cent of licensees offered credit cards as a payment option. It argues that Sweden should follow moves to prohibit credit card payments in countries such as the UK.