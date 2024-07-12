Super Group to exit US sports betting market

The company will maintain its igaming presence.

US.- Super Group, the parent company online sports betting and gaming business Betway and online casino Spin has announced that it will close its US sportsbook operations in the nine states in which it is live. Super Group will maintain its igaming presence in the US, operating two igaming brands from its Spin portfolio, including Jackpot City in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It said it had made the decision following an extensive internal review.

Chief executive officer Neal Menashe said: “As a global business, we constantly evaluate the optimal use of our resources across all markets in which we operate. We have recently concluded an extensive review of our US operations and, at present, we do not see a long-term path to profitability for the sportsbook product.

“The vast majority of Super Group’s revenue is generated in iGaming and, in line with that strategy, we will continue to offer our leading casino product in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. We are open to expanding our US footprint if the right investment or strategic opportunities arise.”