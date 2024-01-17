SSTrader releases world-first AI betting chatbot

The Super Sports Predictor is the first sports and gaming-related AI app released on the OpenAI marketplace.

Press release.- A powerful AI chatbot that predicts the outcomes of soccer matches in real time is set to take the sports betting market by storm. The Super Sports Predictor, developed over three years by SSTrader, gives bettors a new and engaging way to formulate wagers on their favourite teams and matches.

Using powerful machine learning based on a vast dataset, the app gives users real-time predictions for popular outcomes such as match winner, half-time winner, under/over bets, corners, card counts, and more. It even provides a detailed analysis of games.

Boris Chaikin, industry veteran, former CEO of Soft2Bet & now the Strategic Advisor and Partner of SSTrader, commented: “We are proud and thrilled to be the first company launching an AI-powered sports analytics chatbot – The Super Sports Predictor.”

Then, he added: “This is simply the first and most imminent iteration of our in-house built AI engine, with more apps and products to follow soon in 2024.”

The AI chatbot will be a highly effective retention tool for forward-thinking sportsbooks that want to give their customers an immersive and easy-to-use wagering experience.

Benefits for operators and customers

It brings operators significant benefits for their customers, including:

Engaging dialogue

Informed betting guidance based on real-time stats

Enhanced user satisfaction and loyalty

Better conversion rates

The excitement of football betting in the palm of their hand

SSTrader has several B2C and B2B products in the sports and gambling fields. The new Super Sports Predictor app joins the company’s automated risk-management and trading tool and a fully pledged casino-facing application.

Sportsbooks will find adding the AI chatbot is hassle-free, and SSTrader provides continuous support and updates. Using user behaviour analytics, sports betting platforms can develop promotional strategies to leverage their investment further.

The company invites inquiries from iGaming platforms and potential investors who want to be on board for the next explosive growth stage.